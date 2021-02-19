ICCB elects AK Azad as its new VP



International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICCB) has elected AK Azad as its new Vice-President of the Executive Board during its recent meeting. The post fell vacant with the demise of Latifur Rahman on July 1, 2020, said a media release on Tuesday.







Azad is the Chairman and Managing Director of Ha-Meem Group of Companies, told UNB. Ha-Meem group has achieved outstanding success in expanding the readymade garments sector of Bangladesh under his leadership.







He is also the founder of The Daily Samakal newspaper.



As a former President of FBCCI and Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, he has contributed in the policy formulation for development of the industrial sector of the country.



He is also the founder of The Daily Samakal newspaper.





Azad is currently the President of Dhaka University Alumni Association and Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd.





He has been honored with numerous socio-economic awards for his achievements over the years.







Leave Your Comments