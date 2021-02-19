DCCI places 25 recommendations for next industrial policy



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has placed a set of recommendations to the Ministry of Industries for the government's consideration for including those in the next draft Industrial Policy 2021.





DCCI President Rizwan Rahman handed over a total of 25 recommendations to the Secretary of Ministry of Industries K M Ali Azam on Tuesday, said a press release.





Some of the major recommendations include reconstituting the definition of SME and bringing the Medium category out of Cottage, Micro and Small and adding to large category of Industries. DCCI feels it will ease the cottage, micro and small enterprises to get financial and policy benefits.





The chamber also recommended to establish a National SME Cluster Development Authority which will foster the sector specific cluster to ensure more productivity and diversification.





After the graduation from LDC status, Bangladesh may have lost duty and quota free access to different markets. In order to sustain in the export market, DCCI suggested the government to initiate signing FTA or PTA with potential countries.





Due to fourth industrial revolution, 3.9 million new jobs will be created. To grab this opportunity, the DCCI suggested to take re-skilling and up-skilling initiative from now.





A balanced taxation structure will expedite local and foreign investment in the country, the DCCI said and urged the government to establish technology adoption and dissemination centre to increase product's diversification and quality.



Specific guidelines were also sought to strengthen logistic support in order to make the e-commerce sector effective.



The DCCI also feels that separate incentive packages should be allocated for import substitute SMEs in the SEZs. The chamber proposed to form a SME bank in the country to give easy access of credit to the SMEs.





It also recommended to allocate a Crisis Mitigation Fund under the central bank. Moreover, the next Industrial Policy should be in consistent with the policies of BEZA, NBR, BEPZA, BIDA, BSCIC and Bangladesh Bank, the DCCI said.







