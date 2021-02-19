Jennifer Lopez to dump Alex Rodriguez due to Madison LeCroy scandal



Jennifer Lopez once claimed, via a very popular song, that her love doesn't cost a thing. This may be true. But here's the thing that the affection of Jennifer Lopez may not cost anything, but it does require at least one thing very crucial to any relationship which is Loyalty.





And now, based on a great deal of speculation surrounding fiance Alex Rodriguez, it sounds as if Lopez may be prepared to kick the admitted steroid-user and baseball cheat to the curb. Late last month, Craig Conover alleged on part one of the Southern Charm reunion that Madison LeCroy cheated on Austen Kroll with a married, former Major League Baseball player. LeCroy denied the allegation on air. However, she lated admitted to FaceTiming with Alex Rodriguez. Despite this admission, LeCroy swore in an interview with Page Six that her relationship with Rodriguez was totally "innocent." "That's the truth," she emphasized, adding they've "never been physical never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." The veteran Bravo star later used this same, specific and unusual phrasing again, stating that A-Rod "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."





But a source has claimed that LeCroy very badly wanted to meet up with Rodriguez in Miami at some point last year, and it's safe to assume she wanted to have intercourse with him if this meeting ever took place. They haven't set a wedding date and an insider now implies to OK! Magazine that they never become husband and wife.





The singer/actress "is positively fuming, and she has been grilling Alex about everything," reports this tabloid, referring to the LeCroy scandal and adding "He swears he's innocent, and Jen is accepting his denials for now. But she's no fool, and she'll be watching him like a hawk." At this rate, adds the OK! insider, "their friends are wondering if they'll ever make it down the aisle!"

