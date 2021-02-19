Taapsee Pannu announces release of Looop Lapeta



Actor Taapsee Pannu has announced that her film Looop Lapeta will be out in the theaters soon. Sharing a photo from the film's set, Taapsee wrote, "Looop Lapeta running to the theatres soon." Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the romantic drama also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. After the cast and crew wrapped the shoot of Loop Lapeta in Goa on Tuesday, producer Tanuj Garg took to Instagram to share an update about the film's release.





He wrote, "And it's a wrap! 42 rigorous shooting days and months and months of intensive prep. As the phrase goes, I've been eating, sleeping, walking, talking and breathing this movie for over a year now. I promise you that loop lapeta will be the craziest ride of the year. We're on to something truly, truly special."





Sharing that the film will release in theatres later this year, he added, "It's hard to imagine not having to wake up tomorrow at 4 am and head to set. But as they say, all good things must come to an end perhaps for new good things to happen. See you at the movies later this year!"





Looop Lapeta is the Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run. The movie, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.

