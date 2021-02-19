Keerthy and Anirudh to get married



Keerthy Suresh is one of the most gorgeous beauties and versatile actresses of the South industry. The actress is has Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Sarkaru Vaari Paata under her kitty. She has done films with top stars in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam under production. Anirudh Ravichander who is known as the youth icon is also the most sought-after music composer in the South industry.







Since a few days, there have been rumours that Keerthy and Anirudh are in a romantic relationship and are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. Keerthy Suresh had shared photos of herself bonding with Anirudh on her last birthday on October 17th which sparked these rumours. She had also wished Anirudh on his birthday with an adorable picture. Also Read - Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar share romantic posts for each other as the couple celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.





She wrote, "Happy birthday dear Anirudh May you have an amazing year ahead!! You better wish me back in a few hours." The Kerala media had reported that Keerthy's parents have clarified that the report is false and that their daughter is not in a relationship with anyone and is only focused on her career. Talking about Anirudh Ravichander, he has a number of big projects including Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Thalapathy 65, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Don and the Shankar- Ram Charan Teja movie. As the latest reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will feature in Chiranjeevi starrer, which is the remake of Thala Ajith's 2015 blockbuster Vedhalam, which was directed by Siruthai Siva.



In this Meher Ramesh directorial, while Chiranjeevi will step into the shoes Thala Ajith, it is said that the makers have approached Keerthy to play the lead protagonist's sister, which was played by Lakshmi Menon in the original. While earlier it was stated that Sai Pallavi will essay that character, now the makers want the Remo actress for this role. Also Read - From Mahesh Babu to Thalapathy Vijay: 5 south superstars who garnered popularity as child artists.





