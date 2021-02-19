Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020 selects top 50 contestants



Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020 selected its top 50 contestants from a huge range of participants from its audition round. The live auditions were held on February 11 and the virtual audition for the contestants outside the country was conducted on February 13. From a total of 9256 registrations, 500 girls got calls for auditions.





The contestants were assessed on beauty, education, talent, analytical power and other selective indicators. The best 20 contestants will go through a rigorous grooming session from February 20. Mentors will prepare them for the final round focusing on different skill development. Bangladeshi Flag Girl Priota Iftekhar, fashion designer Shahrukh Amin, fashion editor of IceToday magazine Gautam Saha and 2019 Miss Universe Bangladesh first runner-up Alisha Islam were judges of the audition round.





According to the organisers, the winners of this beauty contest will aim to contribute to various fields of social development from their social responsibility.

Singer and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan, model and actress Bidya Sinha Mim will be the judges of the final round of Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020. The grand finale will be held on March 20 in Dhaka.







The winner of the Flora Bank Miss Universe 2020 will be the representative of Bangladesh in the 69th Miss Universe 2020 pageant to be held in the United States next May and will be Bangladesh's ambassador on a global stage.

Leave Your Comments