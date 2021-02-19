papon hopeful of quelling Bangladesh's Test problem

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon expected that the ongoing problem of the Bangladesh national cricket team will not be difficult to solve even though the team is now going through a rough phase, BSS report.







Bangladesh cricket hit the lowest ebb after they were whitewashed at the hands of a depleted West Indies side in a two-match Test series.





While the BCB boss reacted sharply, he called on five former captains and three senior cricketers for a meeting on Wednesday.





Former five captains Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Akram Khan, Khaled Mahmud Sujan, Minhazul Abedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar who has important responsibilities in the BCB were in the meeting after which the BCB boss had a meeting with three senior cricketers Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad. Shakib Al Hasan was not present at the meeting as he was on leave.





Although the current cricketers did not say anything at the end of the meeting, Naimur Rahman Durjoy said that there was an open discussion about the disastrous result of the team in the series.





Nazmul Hasan Papon said there was a lot of talk in the meeting as he tried to find out where the problem was. "What I am telling you is that the game we have seen especially against Afghanistan (Test) and the West Indies series, does not look like a Bangladesh game," the BCB president said on Thursday.







The BCB president was with the cricketers who were vaccinated at the Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital today.





"These players are playing T20 again, playing ODIs and they were successful in those two formats. In fact we are playing well when playing ODIs. Where is the problem of the Test team? The reason to sit down with them is that I want to know everyone's opinion about our problem in Test cricket," he remarked.





Nazmul Hasan Papon also said he would have another meeting with the coaching staff today.





"I can only tell you one thing, this problem is not difficult to solve. It's easy,we have to work for the solution. It cannot be forced. This is the process, I think it will be fixed in a few months," he opined.



Leave Your Comments