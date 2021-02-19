KKR buy Shakib for Rs 3.20 crore, Mustafiz goes to Rajasthan



Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman have landed lucrative deals in the player's auction of Indian Premier League at Chennai on Thursday.







Shakib who was listed in the second set with base price was Rs 2 crore, was finally sold for Rupees 3.2 crore to KKR after an intense bidding war with Punjab Kings.





Shakib was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2020 IPL auction after he was handed a one-year ban by the ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches.





Punjab Kings raised the bar to Rs 2.2 crore. But KKR bid again with Rs 2.4 crore and Punjab raised it to Rs 2.6 crore. And finally, KKR bid again with Rs 3.2 crore for Shakib.





Shakib previously made massive contributions for KKR in multiple seasons as KKR went on to win the title in 2012 and 2014 respectively. He also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad for two seasons. Shakib has been one of the most prolific all-rounders in the Indian Premier League. In 63 games, he has racked up 746 runs at a strike-rate of 126.65.





The tally also includes two fifties and 20 sixes. That apart, he has also snapped up 59 wickets with a best match haul of 3/17. He owns an economy rate of 7.46.





On the other hand, Bangladesh left hand pacer Mustafizur Rahman who has earlier played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians and has won the IPL title with the Hyderabad franchise was picked by Rajasthan for his base prize of Rupees 1 crore, as no other franchise showed any interest for him.





Shakib's one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach ended in October last year. Shakib recently made his international comeback in the home series against West Indies.





He starred with his all-rounder performance in the ODI series, making scores of 19, 43* and 51. He also took a total of six wickets in the three-match series.





Apart from Shakib and Mustafiz, three other Bangladeshi representatives Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mushfiqur Rahim are remained unsold and has a slim chances to get a nod in The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.







Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL history as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a record price of Rs 16.25 crore while RCB went all out for New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, splashing a whooping Rs 15 crore for him.





Among other notables stars, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also went big and was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 14.25 crore after an intense bidding war.







Steve Smith, released by RR, went to Delhi Capitals for his Rs 2.2 crore. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore while India all-rounder Shivam Duve was also in huge demand and went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore.







While there were some big signings, there were some big names that remained unsold including Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Kedar Jadhav, Aaron Finch, Evinn Lewis, among others. Punjab Kings spent big on Jhye Richardson, buying him for a whooping Rs 14 crore.





Moises Henriques was also bought by RCB for Rs 4.20 crore, while Tom Curran was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore. India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.











Nathan Coulter-Nile went to defending champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore, who also picked up Piyus Chawla for Rs 2.40 crore. Umesh Yadav was picked by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the biggest names to go unsold at the IPL 2021 auction. Some of other notable names that failed to attract any bids were Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Varun Aaron and Mitchell McClenaghan.

