The Chief of Naval Staff left Dhaka for International Arms Exhibition



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal left Dhaka on Thursday afternoon at the invitation of the Chief of Naval Staff of the United Arab Emirates. Naval ships, high level representatives, observers, military experts and military personnel from different countries of the world including Bangladesh are participating in this international sea exercise and exhibition. The visit of the Chief of Naval Staff will play an important role in forging friendly relations with other countries participating in the exhibition, including the United Arab Emirates. Naval chief will return to Bangladesh on February 27, 2021.

