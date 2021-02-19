Turkish Ambassador visits AIUB

Mustafa Osman Turan, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh visited the campus of AIUB. -AA



Mustafa Osman Turan, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh visited the campus of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Dr. Hasanul A Hasan, Chairman, AIUB Board of Trustees and Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr. Carmen Z Lamagna welcomed the honorable ambassador and gave him a tour of the campus.





Later, Honorable Ambassador Mustafa, Dr. Hasan and Dr. Carmen exchanged their views on possible future collaborations for the betterment AIUB students and the community. Honorable Ambassador Mustafaemphasized on entrepreneurship development among AIUB students and expressed his eagerness to work with various innovative student startup ventures particularly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. He is also the founding Co-Chair of Sustainable Development Goal Impact Accelerator.





Prof. Dr. Abdur Rahman, Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Mr. Manirul Islam, Director, Institute of Continuing Education and Mr. Manzur H Khan, Director, Office of Student Affairs of AIUB were also present. Ambassador Mustafa was accompanied by Mr. Mosaddique Ahsan, an alumnus of AIUB who is currently the Managing Director of Beyond Innovations and Technologies Ltd. and a Co-Founder of StationDhaka, a startup ecosystem connector.



