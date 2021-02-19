US Embassy launches new Bengali website



On February 18, 2021, to celebrate International Mother Language Day 2021 and in honor of Bangladesh's upcoming 50th anniversary of independence, U.S. Ambassador Earl Miller officially launched ShareAmerica's Bengali language website. This new resource is a visible symbol of U.S. respect for Bangladeshi history and culture and the US government's commitment to sharing accurate and timely information with millions of Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and around the world.





The US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age on Thursday to this end. The new Bengali language site is one of only 10 languages with their own web pages on the U.S. Department of State's ShareAmerica platform. The platform offers compelling stories and images to spark discussion and debate on important topics; and, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence, the site supports deepening people-to-people ties and expanding bilateral relationship between the peoples of USA and Bangladesh.





ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State's platform for sharing information about the American people, values, culture, and foreign policy worldwide.





To view Ambassador Miller's remarks and the website launch, people can watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTvp-HSRil4&feature=youtu.be





The remarks are also available on the Embassy's website in English:





https://bd.usembassy.gov/ambassador-millers-remarks-at-official-launch-of-shareamerica-bangla-website/ . A Bengali translation will be posted on the Bangla website (https://bd.usembassy.gov/bn/) once available.

