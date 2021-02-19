105 journalists getting PIB certificates in Sherpur

Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) Director General Zafar Wazed hands over basic training certificate to a participant at deputy commissioner's office in Sherpur recently. -AA



More than 105 journalists in three batches from Sherpur district are getting Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) certificates. The certificates are issued by Press Institute Bangladesh. Mohammad Shah Alam Saikat, PIB's instructor and course coordinator said that they will be given PIB certificates after training at least 70 journalists in two more batches.





Already 35 journalists of the first batch from Nakla, Nalitabari, Shreebardi and Jhenaigati upazilas of Sherpur district received certificates for a three-day basic training certificate on Wednesday afternoon.





On the occasion of awarding certificates after the completion of the first batch of training, the basic training was concluded at the Tulshimala training cum computer lab of the deputy commissioner's office. The Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) organized the completion of the basic training and the awarding of certificates. Director General (DG) of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) Zafar Wazed present as chief guest and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC Revenue) Muktadirul Ahmed, mayor of Sherpur municipality Golam Mohammad Kibria Liton, Sharifur Rahman president and Meraj Uddin GS of Sherpur press club spoke on the occasion as chief guests.





Among others, Md Musharaf Hossain correspondent at Daily Asian Age on behalf of the trainee journalists of Naklai upazila, Jahangir Alam Talukder correspondent at Dainik Bhorer Pata on behalf of the trainee journalists of Nalitabari upazila, Rezaul Karim Bakul correspondent at Mohana TV on behalf of the trainee journalists of Shreebardi upazila, Zahidul Haque Monir correspondent at Dainik Amar Somoy on behalf of the trainee journalists of Jhenaigati upazila were spoke. Mohammad Shah Alam instructor and course coordinator of PIB conducted the program.





--- Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur

