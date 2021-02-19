Handloom industry on way to extinction



Handloom industry in Jhenaigati upazila in Sherpur is on the verge of extinction due to increase of fabric price, worker crisis and shifting to other profession.







Around 20 thousand ethnic people reside in Sherpur adjacent to India border. They make clothes by keeping their tradition for hundred years. Local people said, once the area remained abuzz with the sound of handlooms. But now they hardly find a handloom worker.







Loom machines are put like a heap of garbage. If the government gives incentives to the workers who have switched the traditional profession to others, the industry can be revived, the local people think. People of Garo, Koch, Dalu, Banai, Hodi, Barman and other ethnic groups in the Garo hill area weave their clothes by themselves. Those who did not have weaving machines, they used to buy clothes from others. But now this tradition does not exist there. They buy their clothes from markets. Jagandra Koch, a local of Jhenaigati, said, "Eight years ago, I had eight handloom machines. But due to the price hike of raw materials, we had to spend more in manufacturing clothes. Workers did not get proper wages which forced them to shift their profession."







Besides, prices of sarees and lungies manufactured in textile mills are low. For this reason, the handloom industry is gradually disappearing from the area, he further said. "We are bound to close our handlooms to survive," said Jagandra. Pronob Koch, a handloom worker in the area, said, "I work as chef at a restaurant in Dhaka. If the handloom work starts again, I will return to my old profession."







Ethnic woman Raiti Koch said, "Now she wears bangalee sarees. It would be better for them if the handloom starts again."







Jogen Koch, leader of ethnic Koch group said, "Once Caritas used to provide assistance but now nobody helps us. If the government helps us, we can start handloom again. Recently, Chakma and Monipuri handlooms got revival with the assistance from the government and non-government organizations. We also want such assistance from the government and non-government organizations." Giving assurance, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rubel Mahmud said, "We will provide necessary assistance from the government to revive the traditional handloom industry."







--- Jahidul Haque Monir, Jhenaigati

