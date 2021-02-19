BNP condemns arrest warrant against Khaleda



Condemning the issuance of an arrest warrant against its chairperson Khaleda Zia in a defamation case by a Narail court, BNP on Thursday said it has exposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'political vengeance'.





"Arrest warrants have been issued against Khaleda Zia and our party Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Wednesday. With this move, the current Prime Minister has once again exposed her vengeance towards our chairperson," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhl Kabir Rizvi, reports UNB. "The issuance of this arrest warrants is the manifestation of inhumanity, cruelty and brutality. We strongly condemn and protest the arrest warrants," he added.





Rizvi came up with the remarks while speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the arrest warrants against Khaleda Zia and Gayeshwar.





He said the same court also issued an arrest warrant against the BNP chief in the same case five years back.





The BNP leader said the issuance of the fresh warrant against Khaleda has clearly indicated that the court and laws are "now under the control of the head of the state. The court has now become an extended institution of Awami League."





He said Khaleda has been in jail for three years as she was convicted in "false" cases. "So, the issuance of the arrest warrant against her is a ridiculous incident in the judiciary."







Earlier on Wednesday, a court in Narail issued the arrest warrants against Khaleda and Gayeshwar in two defamation cases.



Rizvi said the government has continued its repressive acts against BNP leaders and activists to hang onto power.





He denounced the arrest of Dhaka University unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's convener Rakibul Islam Rakib and demanded his immediate release.







