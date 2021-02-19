Mahbub welcomes Saudi investors in tourism sector



State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali on Thursday said Saudi Arabia's investment in Bangladesh tourism sector will be welcomed.





"Working together with the Saudi financier for expansion of Bangladesh tourism alongside the aviation industry will be jubilant for us," Mahbub said. He made the comment while Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan called on him at the secretariat. Assuring working tighter in the uplifting aviation sector, the envoy said Saudi investors want to finance near about five billion US Dollar in tourism sectors in Bangladesh, reports BSS.





The state minister conveyed gratitude to Saudi authority for extending support to Bangladeshi expat workers there during Covid-19 pandemic, a press release said. Mahbub also urged the envoy to take back 86 thousand Bangladeshi workers who got new Visas.





By praising the current development spree under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Al Dulaihan said the bilateral relationship between two countries is profound and strong.





During the meeting, Civil Aviation and Tourism secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain was also present, among others.





