BD cricketers receive vaccine shots



A good number of Bangladesh national team cricketers, including skipper Tamim Iqbal, have received coronavirus vaccine doses ahead of their trip to New Zealand.





Tamim took the shot at Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital on Thursday arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.





Later he talked to journalists and said, "We should focus on the positives of the vaccine. It has become very important for all to be vaccinated. I salute those who are involved in the vaccination programme."







Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nayeem Sheikh, Soumya Sarker and Nasum Ahmed were also vaccinated at the Kurmitola hospital.





Tamim and Soumya were accompanied by their wives. The vaccination was carried out in front of BCB President Nazmul Hassan.





Tamim Iqbal said: "I had a great experience. And that was not the case with just me, the vaccination process for my friends and members of my family was very good as well."





Thanking all those who are involved with the vaccination programme, he said, "If you gather some knowledge of it, or if someone explains it to you, you will get it -- how lucky we are to get the vaccine."





The national team is scheduled to fly to New Zealand on Feb 23.









Bangladesh began mass vaccination across the country on February 7. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the program on January 27 at Kurmitola General Hospital.





