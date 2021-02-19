US Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen on Thursday. -AA



The Ambassador of the United States in Bangladesh Earl R. Miller called on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen yesterday in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing excellent bilateral relations between two friendly nations. After the assumption of the new US Administration led by US President Joe Biden, the prospect of having closer ties between two countries has expanded, the two sides observed. Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a press release to The Asian Age on Thursday to this end.





Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen underscored that Bangladesh, given its commendable socio-economic progress in the last one decade, expects closer support from and collaboration with the United States in coming days. Seeking more US investment in the Economic Zones and High Tech parks, he emphasized that the United States may consider investing in the ICT sector in Bangladesh, a prioritized area of development. The preservation of mangrove forest in the Sundarbans and the management of water resources can be other areas where the US can provide technical cooperation, he added, noting that Bangladesh needs technology transfer from the US.







Recalling that two countries' bilateral ties have historical footing, the Foreign Minister expressed conviction that this would continue to further rise. He thanked the US Ambassador for the continued support from the US on the Rohingya issue, underscoring that the repatriation of them remains the priority for Bangladesh. Recalling his recent telephone discussion with US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Dr. Momen reiterated Bangladesh's keenness to work with the US, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on the issue of climate change, including during the upcoming COP26 of the UNFCCC to be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November 2021. Bangladesh Foreign Minister also reiterated that Rashed Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation, should be deported from the US without further delay.







US Ambassador Earl Miller observed that Bangladesh is gaining growing importance within South Asia due to the socio-economic progress being achieved. He reiterated his country's appreciation for Bangladesh for the mammoth humanitarian undertaking related to the Rohingya crisis, and stated that the US remains as the most vocal in this regard. Underscoring that the ongoing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation is a good occasion to reinvigorate the relations between two countries, he discussed the possibility of the visit of high dignitaries of US government this year to join the celebration. He also expressed optimism that Bangladesh-US ties would further grow in coming days under the new US Administration. He assured of the continued engagement of the United States in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.





