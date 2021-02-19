HC summons Dr Yunus



The High Court on Thursday summoned Grameen Communications Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus for not complying with the previous court order regarding reinstating a group of sacked employees of his organization.





A virtual HC bench of Justice Md. Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md. Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order.





Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury represented the state during the hearing while Advocate Yusuf Ali moved for the petitioner, reports BSS.





Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury told BSS that Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been asked to appear before the court on March 16 in person. Since the concerned HC bench is running virtually, he will have to appear virtually, he added.





Yusuf Ali said Grameen Telecom sacked 99 workers by issuing a single notice signed by Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Ashraful Hasan without consulting the organisation's collective bargaining agent (CBA) leaders.





An appeal was filed with the HC challenging the notice.





After the hearing, the court in January 2021 ordered reinstate of the sacked employees.





But, they have not been reinstated despite the court order. That is why a contempt case was filed.







