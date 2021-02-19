Global political commitment necessary: Momen

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson receives Covid-19 vaccine shot at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday. -AA



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said a strong global political commitment is essential to build strong partnership among the nations for ensuring universal access to Covid-19 vaccine.





He said this after receiving vaccine shot with a numbers of foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali.





Momen said Bangladesh is among the only 30 to 35 countries in the world that have Covid vaccine now due to farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Still there are a numbers of even developed countries those are yet to get access to Covid vaccine."





The foreign minister said as per directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, tBangladesh government had started the vaccine hunting campaign across the world much before the inoculation was developed.





"We will give vaccine to all our people … no one will be left behind," he said.



The government will facilitate the process of coronavirus vaccination of foreign nationals working in Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen has said.





"We have made some decisions to accommodate the foreign nationals, who aren't diplomats, and we will support them too," he said.





He also inspected the hospital's vaccination programme for foreign diplomats stationed in Bangladesh.





He noted that the government has permitted around 3,000 Russian citizens working in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project to get Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine as per their request.





"We are also allowing the other foreign nationals, who are working on different projects in Bangladesh, to take vaccine," he added.





Asked whether the foreign nationals in Bangladesh are getting vaccines for free, Momen said, "We're a very benevolent nation."





Momen said Bangladesh has immunised over 1.5 million people within two weeks of the nationwide vaccination drive which is "far ahead" from of many developed countries.





The minister claimed some Bangladeshi expatriates have returned home from the United States to get vaccinated because they "don't know how many months it will take for them to get the vaccine there".





The minister urged all nations and international communities to work together for the immunisation of the world population against COVID-19.





"We need huge partnerships. We want political commitments from every country, and everyone should support each other," he said.





The government launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme for the foreign diplomats on Feb 10 and around 30 of them got vaccinated on that day.





British High Commissioner Robert Dickson, Brazilian Ambassador Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior and Maldivian High Commissioner Shiruzimath Sameer, around 45 foreign diplomats were administered the jabs on the second day of the programme.

















