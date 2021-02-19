3 die as truck hits bike in Brahmanbaria

Three persons returning home on a motorcycle have been killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Brahmanbaria, police said Friday.





The accident occurred on Thursday night in the Paniarup area of the district's Kashba upazila.





The deceased were identified as Iqbal, 23, Amjad, 15, and Payel, 21.





Officer-in-Charge of Kashba Police Station Md Alamgir Bhuiyan said the three died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by the truck.





"We have seized the truck but its driver managed to flee," he added.





Alarming rate of road accidents





Road accidents are one of the leading causes of deaths in Bangladesh, as 37,170 people were killed in 26,902 accidents across the country in the past five years.





In January 2021 alone, as many as 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents across Bangladesh -- a 25.58% rise year-on-year, according to Road Safety Foundation (RSF).





At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January last year, RSF said on Saturday.





Moreover, between January 1 and January 31 this year, 168 people were killed in 159 motorcycle crashes -- 37.23% of the total road accidents.







