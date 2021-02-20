Ansar, VDP take up Covid-19 awareness programs

Officials of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP recently handing out leaflets to raise awareness about the coronavirus. -AA



Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force is continually, raising awareness about the coronavirus among masses at field level. The force is also motivating and encouraging them to take vaccinations, as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







The premier urged the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to motivate the mass people to receive Covid-19 vaccine to help the government's ongoing efforts in fight against the deadly pandemic during the 41st national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP of Feb 11.







Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, officers and members of all levels of the force are working tirelessly and sincerely. In order to motivate all the people of the country to stay safe and well by getting corona vaccine, the force came together to distribute leaflets, organized parades and conducted miking sessions in this regard.



