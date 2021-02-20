Evaluating Professor Anisuzzaman … in his absence





It was on May 14, 2020 Professor Anisuzzaman departed for eternal peace and salvation. This soul was so transparent in both India and Bangladesh that till date citizens from both sides of the fence dearly recollects him heavily. There is a philosophical saying which is deeply ingrained in our heart that talented soul whenever they depart for eternal peace and salvation they cannot be forgotten by us rather with the passing away of time and space Professor Anisuzzaman will continue to remain in the threshold of our mind. The contributions which he rendered towards the development of literature and other branches of humanities and social sciences should be treated as exemplary contributions towards the growth of modern Bangladesh.







My elite online readers will understand why I am writing this article is no doubt connected with his first birth anniversary but without him. Professor Anisuzzaman lived full life in his octogenarian innings. In this long span of life he contributed immensely in his own domain and also outside of it. He was equally well known to the literary lovers and those associated with allied fields like English literature, history, law, sociology, political science and economics. In the heart of literary lovers of West Bengal he was also very well revered person. In the Indian state of West Bengal he taught at Viswabharati University at Shantiniketan. But apart from the above he was also showered honors by Rabindra Bharati University, Ananda Puraskar (twice) etc various other awards conferred upon him by both nations.







It was during the month of late May and after that when I wrote two homage articles in memory of him I expressed my deepest gratitude towards him. Even when I met him for the last time on February 21, 2021 when Dhaka was in the grip of Aamar Ekushey euphoria, Late Professor Anisuzzaman invited me to attend a seminar at Bangla Academy compound. The seminar was about economic development of modern Bangladesh which was addressed by both Professor Anisuzzaman and Professor Nazrul Islam, of the department of Geography.







After the seminar was over I met him at the conference hall of Bangla Academy, Dhaka. There were pleasantries exchanged between both of us in front of Mr Habibullah Shirazi, Director General of Bangla Academy, Dhaka. Sir was so cordial with me and enquired about my writing. Despite his ill health he advised me on how to develop my writing skills which I feel is still helpful to me.





After meeting Sir I bid goodbye to him for the last time in person. Though there was some telephonic conversation with that Savant but I found that his voice modulation was very low and feeble. I became very upset when he asked me when I am visiting Bangladesh again, which in reply I said that not before September 2020. In reply once again Sir said that on September 2020 this writer from India might not meet him during September 2020. I might not meet him during my September 2020 visit to Bangladesh.







I returned to Kolkata (India) on February 26, 2020 and after my return everything became bewildered due to the impact of massive pandemic Covid-19 from March in both India and Bangladesh like the rest of the globe. My elite online readers of both India and Bangladesh will understand why I am writing this article, it is in connection with his 84th birth anniversary but without him, really a pity to covet.







Anisuzzaman will be deeply remembered in the upcoming days of our life.







In this world great person is always remembered in the realm of our heart and mind. My readers will understand why I write this article, this in connection with his 84th birth anniversary on 18 February 2021 but without him. This is nothing but indelible contributions by Professor Anisuzzaman. It is a pity to note that Late Professor Anisuzzaman was such an erudite person in literature along with other branches of humanities and social sciences plus diverse scientific fields on account of which he received widespread encomiums adulations from his students and wide ranging fans in his native land plus in various other overseas destinations which is inclusive of India. On account of his academic work he was extremely fortunate to travel to length and breadth of the globe.







That was the reason his mind was always crystal clear and transparent. He was the true guardian to the modern upcoming writers of both India and Bangladesh. Especially upcoming writers like me were deeply benefited by his valuable advice which has still become source of inspiration and encouragement to me. I was also fortunate to be gifted some of his reputed work to me which treasure from the core of my heart deeply.







I shall pay my glowing tributes to Professor Anisuzzaman once again on May 14, 2021 the day of the first anniversary of his demise. I have another grave regret pertaining to his sad demise: that Professor Anisuzzaman was such a colossal figure but immediately after his demise the type of farewell which he deserved could not be given as because he passed away due to Covid-19 positive plus various other critical ailments hence he was forced to be buried as per the instructions of the government of Bangladesh.







This was no doubt of grave regret for his family and also among his innumerable students from Bangladesh and India plus his fans and friends like me. In this column I deliberately avoiding referring to the books written by him because it has been stated several times by me when I wrote about him.







Professor Anisuzzaman is in his abode of peace but our feeling is that wherever he remains he will continue to bless us for success in writing. My indebtedness towards him cannot be repaid in this life of me. May his Soul always remain in peace forever.





Sujayendra Das is based in Kolkata

Leave Your Comments