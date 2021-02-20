Amit Shah summoned by Bengal court



A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Amit Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day.







The judge directed that Amit Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).In a press note, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Amit Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the Trinamool MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.









---NDTV





