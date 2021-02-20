UN asks for 'proof' Princess Latifa is alive



The United Nations human rights office has asked the United Arab Emirates for proof that Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, is alive. In secretly recorded videos shared with the BBC, Princess Latifa accused her father of holding her hostage in Dubai since she tried to flee in 2018. The UN has contacted David Haigh from the Free Latifa campaign requesting access to the footage.In the videos, Princess Latifa says she fears for her life. The footage, released by friends and aired by BBC Panorama earlier this week, prompted global calls for a UN investigation. "





We have asked about her current situation and requested that the UAE government respond as a matter of priority," Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Friday. "We will continue to monitor the situation."The agency approached the UAE's permanent mission in Geneva on Thursday, she said. The Dubai government and the UAE foreign ministry have not yet commented.





Princess Latifa's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is one of the richest heads of state in the world, the ruler of Dubai and vice-president of the UAE. Earlier, a lawyer who presented Princess Latifa's case to the UN, Rodney Dixon, told the BBC: "We are hoping [a UN investigation] will be decisive in finally getting Princess Latifa released."He said: "The UN needs to have a very serious meeting directly with those who are holding [her] and make sure an agreement is reached so she can be released."





The UAE has close relations with a number of Western countries, including the US and UK, which consider it a strategic ally.UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said earlier this week that he would watch any developments "very closely". "We are concerned about it," he said, adding that the "deeply troubling" videos showed "a young woman in deep distress".









---BBC





Leave Your Comments