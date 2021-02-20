China ranks the world's worst offender



China ranked worst in the world for "widespread and invasive biometric data collection" in a study of 96 countries, according to Comparitech, a UK-based tech firm.Facial recognition is used to shame jaywalkers, prevent toilet paper theft in public restrooms. Fingerprints are scanned to pay bills or enter buildings while some companies have even developed "smart cushions" to monitor staff's vital signs and others scan employees' brain waves for productivity while they work.





In China, these are just how some biometric data is used every day and shows no signs of slowing down with artificial intelligence and its many applications, constituting a major component of its national plan to become a world leader in AI innovation by 2030, reports inkstone. The state council, China's cabinet, issued in 2017 the "Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan," calling for the country to become the world leader in AI innovation by 2030.





Released in late January, the study looked at 96 countries and how they collect biometric data. Costa Rica, Iran and the US were ranked in second, third and fourth worst, while African nations, including Ethiopia, and Portugal and Ireland ranked in the top five nations with the best practices, based on their scores of either data protection regulations or the lack of data collection initiatives. The study also said China lacked privacy safeguards for employees in the workplace, introducing a system of fingerprinting anyone who entered the country.







The global pandemic had only heightened the fears about the invasive use of biometrics when the Chinese government began using "drones with facial recognition to monitor people outside their homes during lockdowns", the report stated. It said China had installed cameras at the front of buses to take peoples' temperatures and a photo of their forehead and was working to develop facial recognition technology to identify individuals wearing protective masks.







The findings come two months after a law professor won China's first lawsuit against the use of his biometric information.Guo Bing, an associate law professor at Zhejiang Sci-tech University, sued Hangzhou Safari Park in 2019 for a breach of contract after it replaced a fingerprint-based entry system with one that uses facial recognition.



The Hangzhou Fuyang People's Court ordered the park in November to delete Guo's facial recognition data and pay him 1,038 yuan (US$160) in compensation.It is one of the few cases in China where an individual has been successful in challenging the country's use of biometrics.As data collection becomes prevalent in China, people live with frequent backlashes of data leaks. Images of faces, national ID numbers and phone numbers are frequently found for sale online at alarmingly low prices.





In July, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that some online vendors were selling facial data for just US $0.7cents per face. State broadcaster CCTV also reported in 2019 that a bundle of 5,000 images of people showing various facial expressions was being sold for US$1.55.A survey last month by Beijing News Think Tank of 1,515 anonymous Chinese residents found that almost 90 % of respondents oppose the use of facial recognition technology in commercial zones.





In December, Chinese authorities issued a draft Personal Information Protection Law, concerned about the potential for commercial abuse. Designed to curb tech companies' control over personal data, the draft law states that sensitive information such as facial biometrics must be "used for specific purposes and only when sufficiently necessary."





Penalties were also significantly increased, with the law proposing fines of up to US$7.7million or 5% of the annual revenue of companies found to be in breach of data use rules.But some observers have raised serious concerns about vague details in the draft bill and its restraint on businesses. Compared to the billion-dollar big-data market and the risks of data breaches, they believe the penalty may not be harsh enough to deter companies from acting inappropriately.





