Building collapses in Keraniganj



A three-storey house built after filling up a pond at Charail Khelarmath in Dhaka's Keraniganj, collapsed on Friday morning into a nearby swamp.The building came crashing down around 8:20 am trapping eight people inside, said Faruk Ahmed, in-charge of the local Fire Service Office.Later, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued them around 9:30 am, he said. "Taking risks, six families had been living in the building constructed without proper piling works," said Faruk.





Officer-in-Charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station Mainul Islam said residents from another five risky buildings adjacent to the collapsed one have been evacuated to avoid any risk. Utility services, including gas and electricity, have been cut off from the buildings.



