'Government's fall imminent'



Senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday said the fall of the incumbent government is imminent as its 'misdeeds and misrule' have got exposed both in the country and aboard."I'd like to tell the country's people that the fall of this mafia regime is imminent, and it's now at the final stage. History says the people of this country never accepted a dictator," he said, reports UNB.





The BNP leader said, "[Prime Minister Sheikh] Hasina will no longer be able to stay in power. The siren of her fall is sounding. We've to now wait for the moment of her fall."Accusing the Prime Minister of establishing fascism in the country, he said the news on her government's 'misdeeds' are being broadcast and published by the international and local media. "





Now, she (PM) can't show her face to the people," Rizvi told reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal, marking its 41st founding anniversary.He alleged that the government has created a terrible anarchy in the country to curb the freedom of expression to hide its 'wrongdoings'.







"They've imprisoned [BNP Chairperson] Khaleda Zia so that she can't raise her voice against their misdeeds…but everyone knows everything. They've lost the ground beneath their feet as the unfair activities they've carried out for establishing the 'mafia system' have now revealed," the BNP leader said.He said the government is now trying to cling to power by 'suppressing' people with the help of law enforcers. "But they won't succeed this time."Rizvi strongly protested the issuance of an arrest warrant against Khaleda Zia in a defamation case by a Narail court.





"This government has been torturing Khaleda Zia in various ways. Though she was jailed earlier, an arrest warrant against her has been issued in a false case. The Prime Minister is resorting to all the possible ways to harass her (Khaleda) both physically and mentally."On Wednesday, a court in Narail issued the arrest warrants against Khaleda and BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in two separate defamation cases.





