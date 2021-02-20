Published:  03:17 AM, 20 February 2021

'BNP has no ground under its feet'

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said that the soil under the feet of BNP is very soft.He came up with the remarks while addressing a program in Gazipur on Friday.The minister said, "The soil under the feet of the government and the Awami League is very hard. On the other hand, BNP has no soil under its feet. Now the party is drowning."Hinting at BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Mozammel Haque said that the man who lives a life in captivity on his own, is daydreaming. 


