'Ekushey Padak-2021' to be distributed today



The Ekushey Padak-2021 is scheduled to be awarded to 21 personalities at a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital at 11 am today.The government announced the names of 21 eminent personalities for the 'Ekushey Padak-2021' for their outstanding contributions to respective fields, on February 4 last.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the program virtually as the chief guest, reports BSS.





The awardees are: Motahar Hossain Talukdar (posthumous), Shamsul Haque (posthumous) and Advocate Afsar Uddin Ahmed (posthumous) for their roles in the Language Movement.Begum Papia Sarowar in music, Raisul Islam Asad and Salma Begum Sujata in arts, Ahmed Iqbal Haidar in drama and Syed Salahuddin Zaki in film, Dr Bhaskar Bandopandhay in recitation and Pavel Rahman for photography.





Golam Hasnayen, Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk and Syeda Issabela (posthumous) will get the award for their contributions to the Liberation War while Ajay Dasgupta for his contributions to journalism, Prof Dr Samir Kumar Saha for research, Mahfuza Khanam for education, Dr Mirza Abdul Jalil for economics and Prof Kazi Kamruzzaman for social service and Poet Kazi Rozy, Bulbul Chowdhury and Golam Murshid for their contributions to language and literature.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages on the occasion of awarding the Ekushey Padak this year.In separate messages, on the eve of the event, they wished success of the event.











Leave Your Comments