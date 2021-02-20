Rice, edible oil prices continue to soar

Low-income people are in distress as prices of daily essentials including rice and edible oil have hiked. The photo was taken from capital's Kawranbazar on Friday. -AA



There is no sign of the decrease of prices of rice and edible oil though the government fixed the price of edible oil two days ago. The price of fine rice has increased Tk 1-2 per kilogram compared to the price last week. The rice which was sold at Tk 62 kg, now sold at Tk 64.A rice trader at Kawranbazar in the capital said the rice is stable.







But the price of rice of finer varieties has increased slightly due to less supply.On the other hand, the price of edible oil continues to rise putting the people of limited income in distress during the pandemic. Traders blame low supply of the daily essential for the price hike.





According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of soybean oil has increased 40 percent in last one year. Hazi Mohammad Golam Mawla, president of Bangladesh Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said, "Though the price of edible oil soared for some days. But now the price has started to come down as the price of the daily commodity in the international market has decreased. Low supply of edible oil is also a reason of price hike."







The government on Tuesday set the price of five-liter branded soybean oil at Tk 630, which was higher than the average price of Tk 610. The price of super palm oil was set at Tk 104 per litre. The price of loose soybean oil was fixed at Tk 115 per litre at the retail level. Hanif Kazi, a resident in Kadamtoli area in Dhaka, said, "Last year, one liter soybean oil was sold at Tk 100. But now it is Tk 135. Low-income people like me are in great distress during the corona pandemic."









