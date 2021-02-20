BaradiLoknathbabar ashram



BaradiLoknath Babar Ashram is built based on Baba LoknathBrahmachari a saint and Hindu religion's spiritual philosopher in Bengal. The Ashram is in Baradi, SonargaonUpazila in Narayanganj District under Dhaka Division.







The temple is 35 kilometers from Dhaka. There is a guest house, Durgamondop and pond in the ashram area. Samadhi of Baba is in this temple. The place is also very near to JoytiBasu's paternal house. It is holy place for Bengali Hindu pilgrimages. Main festivals day is celebrated in June every year of TirodhanDibos (on Tithi) of Baba. The place also the birth place of great Indian left leader's father of JoytiBasu.









Great quotation of Baba Loknath to his devotees: "Whenever you are in danger, whether in war, forest, ocean or jungle, remember me. I shall save you."

Life of Baba Loknath: Baba Loknath was born on 31 August 1730 (Bengali calendar 18th Bhadra, 1137) on the sacred day of Krishna Janmashtami in in the village of ChaurasiChakla, named as Kochua, few miles far from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, now in West Bengal, India. He is from a Brahmin family.







His father name was Sri RamnarayanGhoshal and mother name was ShrimateeKamaladevi. He has lot of followers and devotees around the world. He has traveled many pilgrimages on foot of Persia, Arabia and Israel, Mecca. They believe at the age of 160, on June 1, 1890 C.E. Baba Loknath took his Samadhi (Left his life means died). There is only one photograph is available at present of Baba.









How to go: Frequent bus services to Sonargaon operate from Gulistan, Saidabad and other bus stands in Dhaka. Tickets may be bought on roadside counters. The price of the ticket from Gulistan bus stand is around 35 BDT, and the ride may take about 40 minutes, depending on the unpredictable traffic. Mention your destination as Mograpara. You can reach that place using bus from Dhaka (Gulistan). This will take you around 1 hour to reach at the place. You have to get down from the bus at Mograpara Crossing. From the crossing, you have to take a rickshaw, and have to tell the puller to drop you at Sonargaon. This will require 20 taka for the lift.





Bus is available from Gulisthan in Dhaka. Normally it takes one and half hour from Dhaka. It very easy to move there from Morapara Bus stop of Sonragaon. There are a significant number of CNG auto rickshaw moves there from the Bus stop which will cost around 20-30Tk per person.





Things to do: It's one of the most sacred religious places among Hindu people. Everyday people comes here for the blessing of Loknath Baba from different directions of the country. You can observe the way of worshipping and enrich your knowledge watching the life style of the people living around this place.





