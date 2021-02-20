Preparations afoot to observe Shaheed Dibash in Rangpur div

All preparations have completed to observe International Mother Language Day in Rangpur Division on Sunday. -Agency



All necessary preparations have been completed to observe the "Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day-2021" paying rich tribute to the Language Movement Martyrs in Rangpur division on Sunday.





Officials in the district administrations said the day will be observed in a befitting manner with limited scale programs across the division abiding by the health directives in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports BSS.





In line with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the programs taken by different organizations will also present the special contribution of Bangabandhu to the language movement on the day.





Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Zakir Hossain said the district and upazila administrations, different organizations, political parties and educational institutions have chalked out programs to observe the day amid tight security measures. In Rangpur city, the district administration and Rangpur City Corporation have completed preparations to begin the observance with placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar on Public Library ground in the first minutes on Sunday.



Divisional Commissioner Md. Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan, Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range of Bangladesh Police Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Alim Mahmud and Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa will first place wreaths there.





Later, Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan and Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarker with senior officials will place wreaths there to be followed by other government and non-government departments and organizations.Local leaders of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangshad, Awami League (AL), its associate bodies and other political parties, professional organizations and common people will place wreaths there to pay homage to the Language Movement Martyrs.





The other programs include hoisting of the national flag at half-mast atop all buildings, educational institutions, decoration of city streets with miniature national and colored-flags inscribed with Bengali alphabets.Besides, competitions for children on drawing, essay, handwriting and patriotic songs will be arranged virtually a day ahead on Saturday along with screening of documentary films on the language movement on Sunday.



The language movement veterans will be accorded receptions and cultural functions be organized marking significance of the day and special prayers will be offered at mosques, temples, churches, pagodas and other places of religious worship.Besides, the local daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, online and others newspapers will publish special issues and Rangpur Betar Kendra air special programs narrating significance of the day.Rangpur City Corporation, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Medical College, Carmichael College and other educational institutions and other professional organizations will observe the day in a befitting manner.





The district administration will organize the main discussion on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the afternoon to be followed by limited scale cultural programs there in the evening.Similar programs have been taken to observe the day in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Gaibandha Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts in the division in a befitting manner on Sunday.





