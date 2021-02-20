Proper construction management crucial for timely completion

The under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant



The experience of NPP construction abroad and in Russia has enabled Rosatom to develop best solutions for the organization of construction production and technology of construction and installation works for the construction of the NPP power units within the specified time frame and budget, according to Russian Expert Nikolay Popov, Department of Engineering Analysis and Optimization of Design Solutions of JSC Atomenergoproekt.







Mr Popov said this at a webinar organized by Rosatom for journalists from Dhaka, Pabna and Ishwardi in Bangladesh on Thursday afternoon.Mr Popov explained the various stages of construction planning, design management and project organization in order to complete the construction of NPP in a timely and efficient manner.







He said this while discussing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Citing the example of Rooppur NPP, he specified that Bangladesh had selected the Novovoronezh NPP-2 as a reference project. This is an evolutionary Gen III+ design which entirely meets all Russian and international safety requirements. Mr. Popov further stated that the RNPP project features the optimal combination of active and passive safety systems.





In his presentation, Mr Popov outlined the various elements of construction management, elaborating on the general provisions including general organizational and technical training, preparation of the construction organization and preparation for the production of construction and installation works for timely construction of NPP. He further talked about project management planning and its key components including planning of construction and installation works, resource planning, supply planning and planning the release of working documentation.







Talking about the project organization of construction, he stated that in the project of construction organization, the choice of organizational and technological schemes for the construction of main buildings and structures, justification of production methods and the possibility of combining construction, installation and special construction works, as well as technical solutions for the construction of complex buildings and structures is made. Concluding the webinar, Mr Popov reiterated that Engineering Division specialists and organizations of Rosatom have designed and built 92 NPP power units in 14 countries, including the ones under construction currently, in adherence to strictest international safety regulations.







He further stated that The Engineering Division specialists also have experience and competence in design and construction of GRES and other complex engineering facilities in different Russian regions. The vast pool of experience in designing and building NPPs in varied geographical regions have been crucial in ensuring timely and efficient construction schedule for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant adhering to local geographical, and environmental peculiarities. The RNPP's designed service life is 60 years.









---Iswardi









