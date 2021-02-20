Samsung One UI 3 takes user experience to new heights



Samsung Electronics has launched One UI 3, the latest upgrade coming to selected Galaxy devices, bringing an exciting new design, enhanced everyday features, and deep customization. The upgrade will be available with Android 11 OS, reinforcing Samsung's commitment to quickly provide the latest innovation to consumers, as part of the pledge to support three generations of operating systems (OS) upgrades for millions of devices.







One UI 3 has started to roll out on the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S20 series in most markets. The upgrade will soon be available in more regions and on more devices, including the Galaxy Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Note10, Fold, and S10 series. It will also come with Galaxy A devices in the first half of 2021.





"The launch of One UI 3 is just the beginning of our commitment to offering Galaxy consumers the best mobile experiences possible by giving them access to the latest OS innovation, as soon as it's available," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "One UI 3 represents an integral part of our mission to continually create new innovative and intuitive experiences for our consumers throughout their device lifecycle. So, when you have a Galaxy device, you have a gateway to new, unimagined experiences for years to come."





The design upgrades in One UI 3 will bring even more simplicity and elegance to the One UI experience that Galaxy users have come to enjoy. Within the interface, features that users use and visit most - like the home screen, lock screen, notifications, and Quick Panel - have been visually enhanced to highlight important information.







One UI 3 does not just look different - it feels different, too. Smoother motion effects and animation, combined with natural haptic feedback, make navigating and using the phone a joy. With One UI 3, the camera on the user's device is even more powerful. Improved AI-based zoom on photos and improved autofocus and auto-exposure help capture a great shot. To make sure none of these memories are lost, people can revert their edited photos to the original at any time, even after being saved.





Samsung wants users to have the freedom to customize their UI according to users' preferences. One UI lets people maintain different profiles for their work and personal life to worry less about sending something to the wrong person. Now, people can even add a video to the incoming or outgoing call screen to make their call experience more personal. One UI 3 has been built with the user in mind, including new digital wellbeing applications that help people identify and improve their digital habits. As Samsung continues to evolve the Galaxy experience, One UI will receive even more updates alongside the new device launches.







Leave Your Comments