Shakib embarks on a new Journey as Daraz's campaign ambassador



World's no 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has recently signed a year long contract with country's largest e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) as their campaign ambassador.







The signing ceremony was held at Daraz Bangladesh's Banani Headquarter on 17th February, 2021 with the presenceof concerned officials from both sides. From now onwards, Shakib will be the face of Daraz in different campaigns such as Bangla New Year, anniversary, and the single day campaign 11.11. On this occasion, Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Managing Director - Syed Mostahidal Hoq said "





Shakib's biggest qualities are his reliability and consistency, which are also synonymous with Daraz. Everyone can easily imagine the outcome that will be accelerated because of the union of two giants from two different areas. Shopaholics can definitely pin hopes on Daraz as something big is in the offing because of this partnership."







This partnership is expected to yield something really big and exciting for online shoppers. Just like Shakib is always committed to exhibiting his best riding out all odds, Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) imbued with similar verve will also be delivering top-notch services and deals to the customers, no matter whatever the situation. Shakib Al Hasan shared "Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity.







Usually the partnerships I have with other brands are for a very long time so I hope we can have a great time with Daraz just like in cricket we have a big partnership of 100 runs and we can move forward together. Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has always been a reliable name among the customers owing to its time-befitting offers and deals and with the signing of a new partnership with Shakib, the commitment to enhance the online shopping experience of the customers have got a new dimension.







