Huawei and BUET join hands to create ICT talent ecosystem in country

In the next two years, more than seven lakh new jobs will be created in the global ICT sector. And the massive expansion of the sector in the next ten years is likely to result in a shortage of about seven crore ICT professionals. Huawei wants to run a special ICT academy in association with engineering universities in Bangladesh so that young ICT students in Bangladesh can carve a niche for themselves in the global professional market.





In accordance with that plan, Huawei and BUET are going to set up the first ICT Academy at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the top engineering university in Bangladesh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two parties to that end on Thursday (Feb 18, 2021).





Linzhijun, Vice President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited and Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the signing ceremony held at BUET Council Building.







Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP, joined online as the chief guest on the occasion. Tao Guangyao, COO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, other senior officials of Huawei and BUET teachers were also present. This special ICT Academy will be set up in the BUET building by April this year, where technology and equipment will be ensured.







There will be connectivity through which BUET students will have the opportunity to communicate with more than 1,200 instructors from around the world. There will be 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects. The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA), which is basically the Huawei-BUET ICT Academy in Bangladesh.







Students will be given three types of grade certificates based on their achievements from this ICT Academy - Associate, Professional, and Expert. In this process, students will be able to adapt themselves to the job market, and finally, a job fair will be organized for them.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP, the Deputy Minister for Education, said, "Education, especially ICT education, is very important for the progress of any country. Our girls and boys have been glorifying our name in the world for quite some time.







But we still have a long way to go. The steps that Huawei and BUET are going to take to accelerate this journey are very promising. I would like to thanks Huawei and BUET to have this very significant initiative. In the coming days, the demand for skilled human resources in the ICT sector will increase. And I will be very happy when our boys and girls will play a role in the development of not only our country but the whole world."





Vice-Chancellor of BUET Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder said, "Huawei is a trusted name worldwide, and so we are very glad to collaborate with the company to ensure a solid execution of the ICT Academy's establishment and operations. We previously collaborated with Huawei for our GSM Lab, where Huawei's contribution was very noteworthy.





We must prepare for the upcoming 4th Industrial revolution, and the ICT Academy will surely help us on this regard. We believe that this initiative will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the quality of teaching that BUET has maintained over the decades."Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. COO Tao Guangyao said, "A country cannot find benefit without developing the skills of the youth. Opportunities for open global education are much needed for students. Such an opportunity enhances their thinking ability manifolds.







As the ICT field is emerging with new discoveries every moment, it is necessary to unify those and create new utilities for the society. For the last 22 years, we have been working for the development of the ICT sector in Bangladesh. At the same time, we want the boys and girls of this country to acquire more skills, work together for the country. That's why we have decided to set up this Huawei-BUET ICT academy."

