Pooja Hegde buys a swanky sea facing apartment in Bandra



Pooja Hegde is a busy actress and celebrating her success in the industry, the actress has bought a plush home in Mumbai. Completely bought on her own, Pooja's new address in the city boasts of a sea facing, swanky 3 BHK home nestled in Bandra. Pooja will be residing independently in her new pad, which is close to her parents' home. Interestingly, Pooja was closely involved in the interiors of her new home and despite her busy shoot schedule she managed to be a part of the entire process. "





Pooja considers this house her baby, with the amount of effort she has put into it every aspect of it from designing, selecting materials to day to day supervision, being a part of it all. Even though she had so many shoots back to back, she made all possible detours to Mumbai as soon as she even got a day's break to look into her ongoing house work. It was getting super hectic, but she just wanted to be a part of the process."





