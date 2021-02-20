Sushmita keen to explore diverse roles



Sushmita Sen has always lived life on her own terms. Whether it is the way she chooses her roles, how she never hides her relationships or the fact that she chose to be a single mother to two young girls, the actress has always done things her way. In numerous interviews that she has given over the years, Sushmita has always comes across as someone who is all heart. And now, she is seeing a revival of sorts in her career. After her previous online outing, which was directed by Ram Madhvani was much appreciated, it has been reported that the makers are keen for a sequel.





In fact, the actress has even won awards for her role in 'Aarya'. She recently posted on Instagram, "From one black lady to another, it's been a long time coming!! Overwhelmed and happy to show it!! Thank you filmfare for this wonderful honour. The first ever best actress at film fare awards 2020 marks my 'comeback' Cheers & Congratulations to Team Aarya. To my Fans and well wishers I love you guys beyond!!!"





Recent reports suggest that the actress has been approached for the series again and has asked for a fee hike. She is reportedly happy with the positive feedback that her role received and is keen to explore diverse roles. Apart from Sushmita, the series also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia and Namit Das. On the personal front, Sushmita has been in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl for a while now. Their social media pages are filled with adorable posts and Shawl has also spoken about how happy the two are in the relationship.

