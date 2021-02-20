Anurag Kashyap's daughter reveals how death threats affected her mental health



Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah recently revealed in a Youtube video how she was trolled and bullied on social media for sharing her bikini pictures. The star daughter also added that the death threats she received affected her mental health.Talking about the same, she said that all the negative comments she received on Instagram took a toll on her mental health. Aaliyah also added that she is a very sensitive person and gets easily affected by hate comments.







Elaborating further, Aaliyah stated that dealing with such trolls on social media is something that she is working on currently. According to her, even the smallest bit of hate affects her. The star kid added that she cries almost every day about even the dumbest things.Aaliyah also opened up about her boyfriend. Spilling the beans on how she deals with relationship issues with Shane, she stated that they don't really argue or anything. If something does come up, they just talk about it.





They have a conversation about it and then move on. According to her, it is the best way to deal with disagreements in a relationship, just to communicate, instead of fighting, screaming and arguing with each other. Despite being Anurag Kashyap's daughter, she clarified that she has not grown up with glitz and glamour around her. Aaliyah also added that she does not wish to be a part of Bollywood and wants to stay away from it.

