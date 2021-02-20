I've always been inspired by Priyanka's journey



Among the many young talents chasing Bollywood dreams is Femina Miss India's first runner-up, Jhataleka who is all set to make her big screen debut with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, 'Tuesdays and Fridays'. Ahead of her film's release this Friday, ETimes sat down for a chat with the former beauty queen who opened up on how it felt to turn her acting dreams into reality, the Kareena Kapoor Khan-inspired 'Poo phase' she went through, seeking inspiration from Priyanka Chopra's journey to global domination and of course, love and romance.







"I am a little nervous, 'Tuesdays and Fridays' releases this Friday, so I have the pre-release jitters," admits Jhataleka, kicking off the conversation. But soon her beauty queen instincts kick in and she lets us in on her childhood dreams and aspirations. Ask her if she had imagined making her film debut with a rom-com and she doesn't miss a beat before replying, "I've always been fascinated by rom-coms and have binge-watched them through the years but never thought I will be making my debut with one. I am grateful that I landed this chance and film because I have loved watching the genre and it has only become more interesting now that I am a part of something I understand and relate to."





Talking about some of her favourite romances, Jhataleka rattles off, "'Hum Tum', 'Salaam Namaste', 'Tara Rum Pum Pum'--I remember they all came one after the other. Of course, at the same time there were 'Love Actually' and 'No Strings Attached' too".







Getting a break in Bollywood may seem like a dream taking flight, but for Jhataleka it has always been a work in progress. "Acting is something I always knew I wanted to do. I remember talking about it only after giving my board exams, when you have a general conversation with your parents about your career. That's when I told them 'I want to become an actress," she recalls.

