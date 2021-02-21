EKUSHEY Poem

Published:  12:00 AM, 21 February 2021

THE BOY

THE BOY

The naked boy now wears a shroud

In the pre-dawn darkness when the coffin bearers

Are not awake with the dead

And all the dear words are fast asleep

When the north wind in the heart of the dew

Sees the image of darkness

At the end of the night

They took away the boy.


One slipper left by the doorway

A side of the mosquito-curtain rolled up

The intoxicating warmth of the red-cloth'd quilt

The night beckons the barebacked and

Tying the knot at the waist

The boy went away.


He left behind

Some tattered dreams

Some blooming maiden, a patch of cropland

Mother's own 'bhapa pitha'

The clinking of silver rattle etc etc.


He wanted to touch happiness

But knew not when he wore street clothes

Maybe his fingers have writ some nonsense


Now

It rained for a while

Scattering the krishnachura on the roads

The boy wore the shroud at the end.



