



The naked boy now wears a shroud





In the pre-dawn darkness when the coffin bearers





Are not awake with the dead





And all the dear words are fast asleep





When the north wind in the heart of the dew





Sees the image of darkness







At the end of the night





They took away the boy.





One slipper left by the doorway





A side of the mosquito-curtain rolled up





The intoxicating warmth of the red-cloth'd quilt





The night beckons the barebacked and







Tying the knot at the waist





The boy went away.





He left behind





Some tattered dreams







Some blooming maiden, a patch of cropland





Mother's own 'bhapa pitha'





The clinking of silver rattle etc etc.





He wanted to touch happiness





But knew not when he wore street clothes





Maybe his fingers have writ some nonsense





Now





It rained for a while





Scattering the krishnachura on the roads





The boy wore the shroud at the end.





