Diner Sheshe





"Whenever I was asked, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?', 'Police or politician,' would be my answer. Everyone would applaud the police part, but they always advised me against becoming a politician-'Kyunpadhnahaiussjhamelemein?' Growing up, we'd visit our village in Haryana-I'd see kids whiling away their time instead of attending school. Over games of khokho and gully danda I learnt that they had big dreams, but no means to fulfil them. That strengthened my resolve to get into politics-I wanted to make a lasting difference.







So, when I turned 21, I applied to be the Sarpanch of my village. My parents were horrified that their well-educated son wanted to hold panchayats. They said, 'Log padhlikhke abroad jaatehaiaurtujhegaonjaanahai?' Par agar deshkobadalnahaitohdeshmein hi rehkarkarnapadegana?







So I prepared for the elections, but I was contesting against someone with 15 years of experience. Thankfully, the connection I'd built with the people over the years helped, and I won by 328 votes! At 21, I became the youngest Sarpanch in India! As I was being sworn in, I promised to never take my people for granted.The first case I took up as a Sarpanch was of a martyr's wife. She'd been promised a piece of land but never received it.







Humneusse panchayat kizameen se zameendilwayi. When she said, 'Aapkaehsaankabhinahibhoolungi,' I slept at peace that night. The thing is, building better roads and infrastructure is basic. What really matters is looking into things that are actually causing distress. Like the Dalits in our village had to travel for 10 kms to reach a cremation ground. So, we built a shamshanghat for them in the village itself.

Humans of Bombay, Fb

