Worldwide waffling





It was early 2019, and senior Amazon.com Inc executive Jay Carney was preparing for an important meeting. The former press secretary to U.S. President Barack Obama, Carney was scheduled to talk with India's ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C. In Delhi, the Indian government had just announced foreign direct investment regulations that threatened to disrupt Amazon's business in the world's second most populous country. Before the meeting, Amazon employees prepared a draft note for Carney.









In a victory for the MeToo movement in India, a Delhi Court at Rouse Avenue today acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Akbar had taken Ramani to court after she published tweets and an article in Vogue Magazine levelling allegations of sexual harassment against him.







Ramani claimed that in December 1993, MJ Akbar sexually harassed her when she was called to The Oberoi, Mumbai for a job interview. As social media breathes a collective sigh of relief on behalf of Ramani, who fought the case for nearly two years, we take a look at some of the key observations made by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey in his order passed today.









President Joe Biden served in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years, and then served eight years as Barack Obama's vice president. But until he moved in last month, he said Tuesday night, he'd never been inside the presidential "residence" area of the White House.Biden made the disclosure during a town hall event in Milwaukee, hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper. "I had been in the Oval Office a hundred times as vice president -- more than that -- every morning for the initial meetings but I had never been up in the residence," Biden said.











Indian telecom companies are expected to increase the tariff rates in the coming months. According to the Investment Information and Credit Rating Society (ICRA) report, the companies can increase their tariffs to increase their revenue for the financial year 2021-22 starting from April 1. According to the Investment Information and Credit Rating Society (ICRA) increase in the tariff and up-gradation of customers from 2G to 4G will help in improving Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). This will increase the industry's revenue from 11 per cent to 13 per cent, and will also increase the operating margins by 38 per cent in the coming two years.





Leave Your Comments