DU VC urges to maintain health rules

Dhaka University VC Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman paying a visit to the Shaheed Minar to look on the overall preparations ahead of February 21. -AA



The Shaheed Minar premise is all set to observe Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day with due respect and dignity. The base of the central Shaheed Minar is prepared to lay wreaths on the first hour of February 21, said Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman while paying a visit to the Shaheed Minar to look on the overall preparations ahead of February 21.





Considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Dhaka University authorities have approved a limited number of the program to celebrate the day in a fair, peaceful and orderly way. The program of the university includes: hoisting the national flag at half-mast on February 21 while hoisting black flag the main building of the university including the building adjacent to VC's office. Besides, a "Prabhat Ferry" is scheduled to be launched at 6:30 am from the foot of Aparajeya Bangla sculpture of the university campus.







VC Md Akhtaruzzaman will lead the "Prabhat Ferry" while university senate members, syndicate members, teachers, students and staffs will take part in it. Then they will go to the central Shaheed Minar to lay wreaths through Azimpur graveyard. Special prayers will be offered at the university's central mosque, Masjid-ul Jamia, along with all hall mosques and other religious worshipping places in the university residential area after Zuhr prayer.





Maintaining social distance and following proper hygiene rules, and wearing masks are mandatory. A maximum of 5 delegates from each organization or institution and a maximum of 2 persons at the individual level can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.A route-map has been prepared for the central Shahid Minar and Azimpur cemetery. Everyone is requested to follow it properly.





Considering the changed situation, there will be no public meeting and reception at the physical education centre this year. Therefore, no public meeting can be held at the physical education centre.It may be mentioned that, on the occasion of Amar Ekushey, the great Martyr's Day and the International Mother Language Day, the University of Dhaka has been faithfully carrying out the responsibility of managing all the public homage ceremonies at the Central Martyrs' Minar and Azimpur graveyard.











Leave Your Comments