'Qualified teachers make qualified students'

Former Law Minster and Awami League Presidium Member Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru addresses a reception program at Rajapur High School in Burichong upazila of Cumilla on Friday. -AA



It is not possible to get qualified students without qualified teachers, said Former Law Minster and the Awami League Presidium Member Adv Abdul Matin Khasru.He was addressing a reception program at Rajapur High School under Rajapur union in Burichong upazila of Cumilla on Friday.





Matin Khasru said, "Today's students are the future of the days to come. They have to pay attention to side by side their studies. Teachers will also provide them with education in a proper way." Freedom fighters, retired teachers, talented students and eminent personalities were conferred awards at the program.







Chaired by Sayeed Parvez Reza Latif, the program was also attended by school managing committee member Abdul Jalil Sarder, Burichong Upazila Awami League President Advocate Abul Hashem Khan, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abdul Mannan, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md Moshiur Rahman Khan and local elites. At end of the program, a pleasant cultural program was arranged.









---Alamgir Hossain, Burichong

