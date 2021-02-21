Alexey Deriy takes charge of RNPP construction project



Alexey Deriy has been appointed as the Vice-President and Project Director for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) construction project. The media wing of Rosatom confirmed the appointment of a new project director in a notification.Prior to this, he was the Head of Kursk NPP construction Project.







Introducing the capacity of Alexey Deriy, Alexandr Lokshin, President of ASE EC JSC - First Deputy Director General for Operations Management of Rosatom State Corporation, pointed out that the experience and competences of Alexey Deriy that he had acquired during the construction of Kursk NPP and other nuclear facilities will prove useful during the implementation of the priority construction project in Bangladesh.







Alexey Deriy was born on March 4, 1980, in Novovoronezh. He graduated from South-Russian Polytechnic University. His career began at the Fuse Novovoronezh branch of the AtomtechEnergo firm. He then served as Deputy Head of the Directorate of Atomic Energy Export I&CA and Deputy Head of the Directorate of Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project in Iran.





In 2013, he joined the Hanhikiwi NPP and in 2014, he became the head of the Iran NPP. Alexey became the Vice President of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project in 2018-2021.Alexei received the Merit of the Fatherland Award (2nd Degree) and the "Participant of Construction of Power Unit-4 Rostov NPP" Medal (2nd and 3rd Degree) and Certificate for his outstanding contribution to the nuclear industry.









--- Ishwardi

