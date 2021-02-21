I am not Deepika, Katrina or Alia



Kangana Ranaut on Friday evening reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali". The actress tweeted a strong reply based on an IANS tweet about Panse's comment earlier in the day. "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia, I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero Khan /Kumar films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men and women against me.







I am a Rajput woman I don't shake ass, I break bones," Kangana wrote on Twitter. Her tweet came in response to an IANS tweet, which reads: "Former minister in the previous Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, calling her a 'Naachney Gaane waali'."







Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has some very interesting projects in her pipeline which include, 'Tejas' where she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot. She also has 'Dhaakad' where she will be essaying the role of Agent Agni.

Leave Your Comments