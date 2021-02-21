Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to hit theatres on July 9



Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer romantic-comedy 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' made headlines amid the pandemic for being the first Indian film to complete the entire shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Now the makers are all set to release the modern love story on the theatre screens on 9th July, 2021. Talking about the film, Vaani will be seen for the first time with Ayushmann in the film as his love interest while he will be essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete. He has gone through an intense training session to transform himself for the role.







The film was shot in Chandigarh and was wrapped up in just 48 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile on the work front, besides 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Ayushmann is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha's film 'Anek'. He will also be seen in 'Doctor G' with Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor is also a part of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' and 'Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.







