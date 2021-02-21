Dia Mirza excited with her Gayatri Devi Biopic



Bhavani Iyer who wrote the screenplay of critically acclaimed films like 'Raazi', 'Lootera' and 'Black' will now pen the upcoming Gayatri Devi Biopic. As soon as she announced the news on her Instagram handle it attracted a lot of attention. Even Dia Mirza expressed her excitement and wished the team.







Bhavani wrote, "It is an incredible pleasure and honour to tell the story of someone so ahead of her times, a leader, an icon of progressiveness, a true feminist and oh, also one of the most beautiful women in the world - the mesmerising Maharani Gayatri Devi. And there's this amazing bunch of people that I get to know and love, on this journey." Earlier in February this year, Maharani Gayatri Devi's grandchildren, Maharaj Devraj Singh and Rajkumari Lalitya gave life rights to make a biopic on their grandmother.







For the uninitiated, Maharani Gayatri Devi is one of the celebrated names in Indian history known for being a strong, independent, fashion icon and one of the most beautiful women in the world, and also the Queen of Jodhpur. Gayatri Devi passed away at 90 in 2009. Regarded as the most glamorous Princess of her era, she is the stuff of legend, an icon of glamour who represented modernity in an extraordinary time gone by.

