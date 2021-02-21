Isabelle gearing up for her debut film's release



After an interminable delay, Katrina Kaif's younger sister, Isabelle Kaif is finally making her big screen Bollywood debut. The actress will be seen in 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' opposite Pulkit Samrat. The film, which is reportedly based on social harmony, will have Isabelle playing the character of Noor. The film, which is being directed by Dhiraj Kumar, went on floors recently and the actress often shares pictures from the sets.





In a recent interview, Pulkit revealed that Isabelle had a very motivating influence on him. He also said that Isabelle was among the most hardworking person on the sets and that it was a delight to work with her. Pulkit has two other films in his kitty apart from this one - 'Haathi Mere Saathi' and 'Fukrey 3'.





Apart from 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed', there are also rumours that Isabelle's original debut film, which was supposed to release much earlier, may release next month. Titled 'Time to Dance', the film has been directed by Stanley D'Costa and also stars Sooraj Pancholi. It was announced three years ago and the makers are hoping to have a theatrical release for it. With theatres being allowed 100 per cent seating capacity in recent times, Bollywood is hoping to release the backlog of pending films.



